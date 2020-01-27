Students set for greener lunches as eco-friendly dining hall approved

Students are set to get an eco-friendly dining hall as their school is given the go-ahead to demolish its current building.

The school already has an eco-building with the dining hall helping to reduce its carbon footprint. Picture: NET ZERO BUILDINGS The school already has an eco-building with the dining hall helping to reduce its carbon footprint. Picture: NET ZERO BUILDINGS

Norwich Road Academy Thetford submitted plans for the hall with Breckland Council in November.

It is funded by the Department of Education, and headteacher Julia Miles said it would replace the current hall which was "out-of-date" and unfit for purpose. It is designed to reduce the school's carbon footprint with a host of eco-friendly features.

Solar panels will be built on the roof, with no fossil fuels used in the heating or powering of cookers. Extra energy that is generated by the solar panels will be sent into the school's main building.

Ms Miles said: "We are really looking forward to enjoying our lunches in the finished product. All of these improvements support the children of Norwich Road Academy to enjoy school and to fulfil their academic potential."