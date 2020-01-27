Search

Advanced search

Students set for greener lunches as eco-friendly dining hall approved

PUBLISHED: 12:42 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 27 January 2020

Norwich Road Academy in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Norwich Road Academy in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Archant

Students are set to get an eco-friendly dining hall as their school is given the go-ahead to demolish its current building.

The school already has an eco-building with the dining hall helping to reduce its carbon footprint. Picture: NET ZERO BUILDINGSThe school already has an eco-building with the dining hall helping to reduce its carbon footprint. Picture: NET ZERO BUILDINGS

Norwich Road Academy Thetford submitted plans for the hall with Breckland Council in November.

It is funded by the Department of Education, and headteacher Julia Miles said it would replace the current hall which was "out-of-date" and unfit for purpose. It is designed to reduce the school's carbon footprint with a host of eco-friendly features.

You may also want to watch:

Solar panels will be built on the roof, with no fossil fuels used in the heating or powering of cookers. Extra energy that is generated by the solar panels will be sent into the school's main building.

Ms Miles said: "We are really looking forward to enjoying our lunches in the finished product. All of these improvements support the children of Norwich Road Academy to enjoy school and to fulfil their academic potential."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parking charges won’t be brought in on town high street, meeting decides

Brandon Town Councillor Gary Brocklehurst wants more car parking spaces in the town. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘This could happen to anyone, talk to your children’ - Couple’s plea after son’s inquest

Jake Fleckney Picture courtesy of the Fleckney family

Revealed: Wage bill for academy bosses soars to £17m despite funding crisis

The highest paid academy bosses of Norfolk and Waveney schools - including Valerie Moore and Dame Rachel de Souza (pictured) - earned £3.4m in 2018, Picture: Archant Library

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How you can help family whose home burned to the ground

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Parking charges won’t be brought in on town high street, meeting decides

Brandon Town Councillor Gary Brocklehurst wants more car parking spaces in the town. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘This could happen to anyone, talk to your children’ - Couple’s plea after son’s inquest

Jake Fleckney Picture courtesy of the Fleckney family

Revealed: Wage bill for academy bosses soars to £17m despite funding crisis

The highest paid academy bosses of Norfolk and Waveney schools - including Valerie Moore and Dame Rachel de Souza (pictured) - earned £3.4m in 2018, Picture: Archant Library

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How you can help family whose home burned to the ground

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Students set for greener lunches as eco-friendly dining hall approved

Norwich Road Academy in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Case of woman charged with murder after fatal stabbing adjourned

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parking charges won’t be brought in on town high street, meeting decides

Brandon Town Councillor Gary Brocklehurst wants more car parking spaces in the town. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘It isn’t about the spin’ - PR expert on NHS manager’s ‘we got away with it’ email

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Review: A well-known chef runs its kitchen, but what is the food like at this village pub?

Restaurant review at The Crown Inn, Northwold. The beef roast dinner. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24