‘It brought a tear to my eye’: Son of WWII soldier sees father’s name on war memorial the first time

PUBLISHED: 11:23 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 28 August 2020

Colin Stevenson, son of WWII solider Norman Stevenson, is visiting Thetford’s war memorial after his father’s name was finally engraved in the town, 78 years after is battlefield death. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Colin Stevenson, son of WWII solider Norman Stevenson, is visiting Thetford’s war memorial after his father’s name was finally engraved in the town, 78 years after is battlefield death. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The son of a WWII soldier described the emotional moment he saw his father’s name on a town’s war memorial for the first time, 78 years after his battlefield death.

Private Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. Photo: Colin StevensonPrivate Norman Stevenson, a WWII soldier, from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, 5th Battalion, died in battle in 1942. Photo: Colin Stevenson

Colin Stevenson, 79, had always dreamed of seeing his father’s name, Norman Stevenson, on Thetford’s war memorial.

And in the run up to the 75th anniversary of VJ day, nearly 80 years later, his family’s wish finally came true.

MORE: Soldier’s name added to war memorial 78 years after his death.

On August 15, Norman Stevenson and the soldiers he fought beside were remembered in Thetford.

Mr Stevenson said: “It was an extremely emotional day and despite the weather it gave me an immense sense of pride that the town had honoured my father.

“To see my father’s name on there for the first time, anywhere in the UK, brought tears to my eyes.

“It’s one of those things, I never dared hoped to achieve.”

Colin Stevenson, son of WWII solider Norman Stevenson, is visiting Thetford’s war memorial after his father’s name was finally engraved in the town, 78 years after is battlefield death. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANColin Stevenson, son of WWII solider Norman Stevenson, is visiting Thetford’s war memorial after his father’s name was finally engraved in the town, 78 years after is battlefield death. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

