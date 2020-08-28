‘It brought a tear to my eye’: Son of WWII soldier sees father’s name on war memorial the first time
PUBLISHED: 11:23 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 28 August 2020
Archant
The son of a WWII soldier described the emotional moment he saw his father’s name on a town’s war memorial for the first time, 78 years after his battlefield death.
Colin Stevenson, 79, had always dreamed of seeing his father’s name, Norman Stevenson, on Thetford’s war memorial.
And in the run up to the 75th anniversary of VJ day, nearly 80 years later, his family’s wish finally came true.
On August 15, Norman Stevenson and the soldiers he fought beside were remembered in Thetford.
Mr Stevenson said: “It was an extremely emotional day and despite the weather it gave me an immense sense of pride that the town had honoured my father.
“To see my father’s name on there for the first time, anywhere in the UK, brought tears to my eyes.
“It’s one of those things, I never dared hoped to achieve.”
