Illegal forest riders giving bikers ‘a bad name’

Rupert Trigg is club secretery for Norfolk TRF. Photo: Rupert Trigg Rupert Trigg

A motorcycle group has called for more education, claiming a “minority of illegal riders” had given bikers in Thetford Forest a bad name.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of NorfolkTRF. Photo: Rupert Trigg Members of NorfolkTRF. Photo: Rupert Trigg

Norfolk’s Trail Riders Fellowship (TRF) is part of a national body whose aim is to conserve the heritage of green roads where licenced bikes and quad bikes are legally allowed.

Now, the group has spoken out in support of motorcyclists in Thetford after it said riders had been “tarred with the same brush” as those contributing to anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the forest.

Rupert Trigg, Norfolk TRF club secretary, said: “We encourage all riders to join the Norfolk TRF to promote responsible green lane use.

“Green lanes have the same status as a road, but they are unsurfaced roads. You have to be taxed, licensed and wear a helmet. “Basically, everything you would need riding down the A11 you have to have on a green road.

Rupert Trigg is club secretery for Norfolk TRF. Photo: Rupert Trigg Rupert Trigg is club secretery for Norfolk TRF. Photo: Rupert Trigg

“There aren’t miles and miles in Thetford Forest but there are designated green lane areas and the public need to be educated on where we can legally ride.

You may also want to watch:

“Motorcyclists in Thetford have been given a bad name, but it’s a minority who are spoiling it for the majority of people who are riding safely and legally.”

Police have been trying to clamp down on unlicensed and illegal motorcyclists in parts of the forest where they are not allowed to be.

MORE: ‘Enough is enough’ - town’s fight against motorcyclists damaging its precious forest

But Mr Trigg believed that if more space and legal green lanes were given to the sport this would help to tackle the problem.

Mr Trigg said: “There will always be a group of people you won’t ever get to stop because for them its exciting and they want to use illegal lanes. They are rude aggressive and just don’t care.

“But it’s a hobby for a lot of people. It brings a lot of money to the local economy and the forest attracts riders from all over.

“There needs to be more education on both sides, for riders and the public, and there needs to be more spaces made available for people to be able to take their bikes. Thetford is a big forest.” For more information about the group go to https://www.trf.org.uk/tag/norfolk/

