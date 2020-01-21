Search

Advanced search

'It just can't handle it'- Railway investments wasted due to lack of infrastructure councillor warns

PUBLISHED: 12:04 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 21 January 2020

Councillor Terry Jermy has said investment is being wasted. Picture: Archant

Councillor Terry Jermy has said investment is being wasted. Picture: Archant

Archant

The west of Norfolk is being ignored and investment in the region's railway is being wasted due to a lack of infrastructure, a councillor has warned.

Councillor Terry Jermy has said investment is being wasted. Pictured a new Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia.Councillor Terry Jermy has said investment is being wasted. Pictured a new Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia has invested £1.4bn in new trains and Network Rail is spending £2.2bn on the region's rail network between now and 2024 on replacing track and signalling.

Recently Norfolk County Council published in its Rail Prospectus a list of priorities including faster journeys on all routes, a new track at Ely and the Norwich-London line, and a new station at Broadland Business Park.

But to make these improvements Network Rail and Greater Anglia have said it needs to make the single-track bridge in Trowse into two-track - a project that is not currently planned.

Terry Jermy, Breckland district councillor for Thetford, said at a meeting of Norfolk County Council that investments had been focused in the east of the county and the current rail infrastructure could not cope.

Councillor Terry Jermy has said investment is being wasted. Picture: ArchantCouncillor Terry Jermy has said investment is being wasted. Picture: Archant

He said: "We're fortunate in Thetford that we have a train station. Increasingly people want to travel by train, whether its commuting to Norwich or Cambridge or elsewhere for work.

You may also want to watch:

"I am passionate about public transport in Norfolk and I am frustrated that the services that we all need and want to see being delivered are still so far away.

"West Norfolk has had investment delayed and yet, like everywhere else, passengers face fare rises and disruption."

Mr Jermy sympathised with passengers in the east of the county who have faced increased disruption despite the large investment. He likened Norfolk's train network to technology, saying it was like trying to use a modern application on an old computer.

He said: "No part of the rail system in Norfolk is immune from the problems. The main focus has been to the east of the county and given the huge investment in new rolling stock that's hardly surprising.

"But much of that rolling stock is idle because of problems, put simply, because of compatibility issues.

"Ever tried to load a new app on an old computer? It just can't handle it; likewise we have known for years the infrastructure along the Great Eastern line was inadequate."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town high street was closed after lorry crash

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

Businesses make 15 year commitment to town as new supermarket opens

The team at the newly opened The Food Warehouse in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Jail for robber who smashed level crossing barriers in 100mph police chase

Williams smashed through level crossing barriers near Lakenheath railway station, Ipswich Crown Court heard (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Jail for ‘foul’ persistent offender

David Dixey of Thetford who has been jailed for nine months and has a criminal record of 253 offences spanning 30 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Town high street was closed after lorry crash

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

Businesses make 15 year commitment to town as new supermarket opens

The team at the newly opened The Food Warehouse in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Jail for robber who smashed level crossing barriers in 100mph police chase

Williams smashed through level crossing barriers near Lakenheath railway station, Ipswich Crown Court heard (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Jail for ‘foul’ persistent offender

David Dixey of Thetford who has been jailed for nine months and has a criminal record of 253 offences spanning 30 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Businesses make 15 year commitment to town as new supermarket opens

The team at the newly opened The Food Warehouse in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

Firearm stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Feltwell, near Thetford, last week. Picture: James Bass

‘It just can’t handle it’- Railway investments wasted due to lack of infrastructure councillor warns

Councillor Terry Jermy has said investment is being wasted. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Zoo animals enjoy donated Christmas trees

Banham Zoo has been recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo.

Van crashes into telephone pole as icy conditions hit the region

A van driver crashed in heavy fog at Shropham. Picture: Breckland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists