36-year-man charged in connection with string of burglaries

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in Thetford.

Tomas Rulinskas, from Chester Way, has been charged with three counts of burglary and possession of Class B drugs, amphetamines, and has been remanded in custody.

Mr Rulinskas will be appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 4.

The burglaries he is being charged in connection with took place at properties in Fairfields, Winchester Way and Durham Way.

The suspect has been further remanded in custody at Norwich Prison and is to appear in court at a later date yet to be decided.