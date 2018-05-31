Search

Garage block set on fire in arson attack

PUBLISHED: 10:48 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 07 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after block of garages was set alight in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

A garage block was set on fire in Thetford.

Two people were seen fleeing the scene after the blaze at about 7.25pm on Monday in Elm Road, close to Fir Road.

A crew of seven firefighters from Thetford tackled the fire.

No-one was hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or have any information should contact PC Charlotte Green at Thetford Police Station on 101. The crime reference is 36/1485/20.

