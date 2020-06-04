More than £4,000 of animal feed stolen from farm

More than £4,000 worth of animal feed has been stolen from a Norfolk farm.

Police were called to a farm near Thetford after it was discovered that 24 tonnes of feed, worth £4,400, had been stolen from a silo.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 5pm on Monday, June 1.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning those involved or may have been offered the stolen feed for sale.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve in the Op Solve team at King’s Lynn on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.