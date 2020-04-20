Search

Vandals scratched car while it was parked

PUBLISHED: 15:34 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 20 April 2020

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Thetford in the early hours of Tuesday April 14. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Vandals scratched a car while it was parked in a town.

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Thetford in the early hours of Tuesday, April 14.

A silver Mitsubishi was parked in a public car park, in St John’s Way, when it was scratched on each side.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or suspicious activity in the area at the time, to get in touch.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area should contact PC Keith Kenny at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/24819/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

