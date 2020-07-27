Search

Scores of people celebrate at Norfolk Day street party

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 27 July 2020

Local volunteers enjoying the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Pictured is Sharon Thompson, partner Andy Bull and Erin Lawler. Picture: Billie Lawler

Local volunteers enjoying the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Pictured is Sharon Thompson, partner Andy Bull and Erin Lawler. Picture: Billie Lawler

Archant

Norfolk and the people who make it great were celebrated at a special Norfolk Day street party.

People who went along to the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Picture: Billie LawlerPeople who went along to the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Picture: Billie Lawler

The Charles Burrell Centre in Staniforth Road. Thetford, hosted the event on Saturday, July 25. The centre won a free Norfolk Day bar, set up by Moon Gazer from the Norfolk Brewhouse after a competition in partnership with the EDP.

Danny Whitehouse, the centre’s chief executive, said around 75 people took part.

Mr Whitehouse said he was grateful to Moon Gazer for the prize, which allowed him to thank the many volunteers who have been working hard to support others throughout the pandemic.

He said: “We had a fantastic evening. Rachel and David Holliday from Moon Gazer were incredibly generous and warm, and we really want to thank them for making it happen in such a short space of time.

Billie Lawler wrapped up in Norfolk Day bunting with her daughter Erin at the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Picture: Billie LawlerBillie Lawler wrapped up in Norfolk Day bunting with her daughter Erin at the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Picture: Billie Lawler

“This was a great way to celebrate the community spirit that we’ve had, and shows it’s wonderful to be part of Norfolk.

“It was especially meaningful to be able to thank some members of staff who have gone above and beyond during this crisis. Everybody has pulled together, and I feel really lucky to be a part of it.”

MORE: Your guide to Norfolk Day 2020

Mr Whitehouse said the centre - located in a former secondary school - was like “the living room of our community”, and was used by 50 organisations and more than 1,000 visitors every week before the pandemic.

After the lockdown started, the centre was used by Sharon Thompson and her team of volunteers, who gave away more than 5,800 free lunches to children who have missed out on free school meals, provided essentials to anybody in need and picked up prescriptions for the vulnerable.

Thetford's deputy mayor and deputy mayoress, Mike and Corinne Brindle, at the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Picture: Billie LawlerThetford's deputy mayor and deputy mayoress, Mike and Corinne Brindle, at the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Picture: Billie Lawler

The centre has also been running a food bank, and community nurses and a graphics company started manufacturing PPE there.

Mr Whitehouse said the lockdown had shown Thetford at its best.

He said: “I’m told that one in three people in Thetford is involved in volunteering in some way, and we had six volunteer groups emerge practically overnight in response to the crisis.”

Norfolk Day - sponsored by the Norwich Research Centre - officially takes place on July 27, but some physically-distanced events were run over the weekend in the lead-up to it.

