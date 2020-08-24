Summer activity packs to entertain children handed out
PUBLISHED: 15:09 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 24 August 2020
Norfolk County Labour Group
Activity packs to help keep children entertained are being handed out to families.
Norfolk County Labour Group has been trying to provide Thetford families with activity packs to help take the pressure off during the summer holidays.
The packs include arts and crafts, toys, games and stationary, as well as information about children’s clubs and groups and details of local support services.
You may also want to watch:
Children’s books have also been provided by Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services, the British Library and funds raised by Labour councillors through their 365 challenge earlier this year.
Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, said: “It has been a stressful time for families with disruption to children’s education and added pressures on family budgets.
“I am pleased that we have managed to secure these activity packs for Thetford children as this will help keep them entertained and stimulate their imagination.
“Research shows that this is so important for their future development and parents may enjoy helping too.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.