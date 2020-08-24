Summer activity packs to entertain children handed out

Activity packs to help keep children entertained are being handed out to families.

Norfolk County Labour Group has been trying to provide Thetford families with activity packs to help take the pressure off during the summer holidays.

The packs include arts and crafts, toys, games and stationary, as well as information about children’s clubs and groups and details of local support services.

Children’s books have also been provided by Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services, the British Library and funds raised by Labour councillors through their 365 challenge earlier this year.

Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, said: “It has been a stressful time for families with disruption to children’s education and added pressures on family budgets.

“I am pleased that we have managed to secure these activity packs for Thetford children as this will help keep them entertained and stimulate their imagination.

“Research shows that this is so important for their future development and parents may enjoy helping too.”