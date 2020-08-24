Search

Advanced search

Summer activity packs to entertain children handed out

PUBLISHED: 15:09 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 24 August 2020

Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, is handing out 40 activity packs to help entertain families this summer. Photo: Norfolk County Labour Group

Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, is handing out 40 activity packs to help entertain families this summer. Photo: Norfolk County Labour Group

Norfolk County Labour Group

Activity packs to help keep children entertained are being handed out to families.

Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, is handing out 40 activity packs to help entertain families this summer. Photo: Norfolk County Labour GroupBreckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, is handing out 40 activity packs to help entertain families this summer. Photo: Norfolk County Labour Group

Norfolk County Labour Group has been trying to provide Thetford families with activity packs to help take the pressure off during the summer holidays.

The packs include arts and crafts, toys, games and stationary, as well as information about children’s clubs and groups and details of local support services.

You may also want to watch:

Children’s books have also been provided by Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services, the British Library and funds raised by Labour councillors through their 365 challenge earlier this year.

Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, said: “It has been a stressful time for families with disruption to children’s education and added pressures on family budgets.

“I am pleased that we have managed to secure these activity packs for Thetford children as this will help keep them entertained and stimulate their imagination.

“Research shows that this is so important for their future development and parents may enjoy helping too.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Linnets boss gets his man as ex-Norwich City midfielder returns

Cameron King in action for King's Lynn Town in 2018 Picture Sonya Duncan

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Summer activity packs to entertain children handed out

Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, is handing out 40 activity packs to help entertain families this summer. Photo: Norfolk County Labour Group

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps