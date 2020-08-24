Search

Advanced search

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

PUBLISHED: 13:26 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 24 August 2020

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a "real danger" and "hazard" for motorists and calls have been made for the roads urgent repair. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

Work to improve a main road is set to begin next month at a cost of £2.8m.

The A1066 will see a section of road surface replaced between Thetford and Riddlesworth, after Norfolk County Council put in a successful bid for £3.5m from the Department for Transport’s Challenge Fund.

The A1066 improvements will take 11 weeks and work will start on Monday, September 7.

This comes after motorists raised concerns about the state of the road surface after rapid deterioration following the hot summers of 2018 and 2019.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Like a badly-made bed’: £2.8m scheme to repair hazardous A-road

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “As the A1066 is such a busy route the work has been planned to minimise disruption as far as possible during the 11-week scheme.

“Teams will be working overnight as this will ensure the road can remain open during the day with speed limits and traffic management in place.

“Closures will be confined to night-times, and four weekends in October.”

A second scheme, on the A1122, near Marham, has already been completed at a cost of £1m, with 1.6km of road structure replaced.

The £3.5m government funding was topped up by Norfolk County Council having been approved in February.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Linnets boss gets his man as ex-Norwich City midfielder returns

Cameron King in action for King's Lynn Town in 2018 Picture Sonya Duncan

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Summer activity packs to entertain children handed out

Breckland Councillor Susan Dowling, who represents Thetford Priory Ward, is handing out 40 activity packs to help entertain families this summer. Photo: Norfolk County Labour Group

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps