Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a "real danger" and "hazard" for motorists and calls have been made for the roads urgent repair. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

Work to improve a main road is set to begin next month at a cost of £2.8m.

The A1066 will see a section of road surface replaced between Thetford and Riddlesworth, after Norfolk County Council put in a successful bid for £3.5m from the Department for Transport’s Challenge Fund.

The A1066 improvements will take 11 weeks and work will start on Monday, September 7.

This comes after motorists raised concerns about the state of the road surface after rapid deterioration following the hot summers of 2018 and 2019.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “As the A1066 is such a busy route the work has been planned to minimise disruption as far as possible during the 11-week scheme.

“Teams will be working overnight as this will ensure the road can remain open during the day with speed limits and traffic management in place.

“Closures will be confined to night-times, and four weekends in October.”

A second scheme, on the A1122, near Marham, has already been completed at a cost of £1m, with 1.6km of road structure replaced.

The £3.5m government funding was topped up by Norfolk County Council having been approved in February.