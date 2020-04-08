Town’s new family-friendly radio station launched in a bid to “connect the community through the airwaves”

Neil Garrod has launched Thetford Radio to connect the community over the airwaves. Photo: Neil Garrod www.neil-james.co.uk

A new “family-friendly” radio station promising interactive shows and music to appeal to every taste has been launched in a town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neil Garrod has launched Thetford Radio to connect the community over the airwaves. Photo: Neil Garrod Neil Garrod has launched Thetford Radio to connect the community over the airwaves. Photo: Neil Garrod

Thetford’s new radio station, Thetford Radio, has already been broadcasting into homes across the community as families enjoy a wide range of music, local DJs and hosts and soon-to-be coming interactive shows.

The station was founded by Neil Garrod, a local photographer and wedding DJ, after his gigs were being cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But now Mr Garrod, 42, from Thetford, has found a way “to keep the music playing out” and “bring the community together” from the comfort of his home.

He said: “I’m self-employed and because of everything that is happening someone asked if going to do live streams and within a week and a half Thetford Radio Station was all set up and ready to go.

“We have already done one request show, an 80s and 90s show and the rave yard, which is drum and bass later at night. We also have a house DJ signing up.

“We are looking forward to getting the interactive shows up and running, especially the quiz show. We want to make Thetford Radio family friendly.”

“We are going to cover all genres of music and so far it has really taken off.”

The station is currently self-funded as Mr Garrod works to get it off the ground, but he will soon be offering advertising space and sponsorships to local businesses.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Garrod also wants to involve members of the community, including local DJs and radio hosts, so they can get on the air from the comfort of their homes.

He said: “There is a tab on our website called ‘your own show’ where anyone can broadcast from their own home.

“Another couple of things coming up is ‘spotlight shows’ to highlight businesses once a week, like keeping active, and we will do a show and invite local businesses to message in and get involved.

“We also want to hear from local bands and acts so they can get their music heard by local listeners.”

“Our mission is to help to connect the community through the airwaves and it has been very positive so far.”

For more information on Thetford Radio visit its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ThetfordRadio/ or its online site, https://www.thetfordradio.com/.

Or listen live via the live365 app, https://live365.com/station/Thetford-Radio-a24105.