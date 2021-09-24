Harley-Davidson motorcyclist dies in A134 crash

Breaking

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a van on the A134 near Thetford.

A black Harley-Davidson motorcyclist collided with a yellow Ford Transit van just before 10.50am on Thursday morning on the A134 near the A11 junction.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions between the Mundford roundabout and the A11 roundabout, and was reopened shortly before 5pm.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has any dash cam footage, or has information concerning the driving manner of either the motorcycle or van prior to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 123 of 23 September.

