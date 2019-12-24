Village that has just seen 60 homes built has application for more

A village that has seen more than 60 homes built and received a planning application for 101 more could see a further 16.

East Harling, near Thetford, has seen the completion of the Poppy Fields and Rusina Fields estates by Lanpro.

Now, an application has been made by Plandescil Ltd to Breckland Council for 16 homes off Quidenham Road; the current site of Home Breck Farm.

The homes would be split into eight market and eight affordable houses using the access road that is currently used for the farm.

These would be a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes with the six two beds being semi-detached.

In a planning statement Plandescil said: "This proposal will successfully dovetail into its immediate surroundings providing a scheme that is responsive and sensitive to the site and its wider context."