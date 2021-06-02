Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Roadworks lasting one month will cost £800,000

Jasper King

Published: 5:48 PM June 2, 2021   
methwold

The roadworks will last for over a month in the Methwold area of Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Roadworks are set to be carried out on some roads in Norfolk, costing £800,000 and lasting for one month.

The work will be carried out around Methwold by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department.

Works were due to begin on Saturday, May 22, 2021, to reconstruct and resurface sections of the B1160 Decoy Road/College Road from 860m north of the C872 Feltwell Road/B1160 Decoy Road junction to 20m south of the access to the Wissington sugar beet factory entrance in Methwold.

The work, which is likely to take four weeks to complete, is now expected to start on or soon after Saturday, June 5.

While the work is under way, contractors will need to close this section of the B1160 Decoy Road/College Road, 24 hours a day for the duration.

This means that the road will not be able to be used as a through route and that there will be no access to the C36 Broad Drove from the B1160 Decoy Road/College Road junction for four weeks.

A fully signed official diversion route for the B1160 Decoy Road will be in place and access to the C36 Broad Drove will need to be made from the east (Methwold Hythe) direction.


