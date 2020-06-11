Search

‘This year will be unlike any other’: Town’s new mayor vows to help his community recover

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 June 2020

Mayor Mark Robinson with mayoress Kim Robinson. Photo: Mark Robinson

Mayor Mark Robinson with mayoress Kim Robinson. Photo: Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson

The new mayor of Thetford has said “this year will be unlike any other” and vowed to help his community recover following the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Robinson will lead the council in the year ahead after Thetford Town Council’s annual mayor making ceremony, taking the chains from outgoing mayor Brenda Cannon.

The meeting, held on May 29, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, also saw councillor Mike Brindle elected as deputy mayor.

The formal placing of the mayoral robes and chains were pre-recorded for the meeting and were performed by the Mayoress Kim Robinson.

Councillor Robinson was welcomed by a special ‘cry’ from the Town Crier and blessed in prayer by Reverend Peter Herbert.

He said “This year will be unlike any other, the focus is to concentrate on recovery, to strengthen the community and support those people that are in need.

“The objective is to represent, support and reinforce the community as a whole”.

The new mayor will also be supporting Thetford and District Dementia Support and The Sick Children’s Trust as his nominated charities for the year.

