Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise

Owners of Premier League champions Manchester City are said to have had discussions with the Shadwell Estate Company about purchasing part of the racing and breeding enterprise based in Norfolk.

It is thought City owner, Sheikh Mansour, one of the Middle East’s most powerful business men, as well as UAE deputy prime minister, made enquiries following the death of owner and founder Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum in March this year.

However, the discussions fell at the first hurdle, according to Chris Kennard, the UK director of Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, which is based near Thetford.

He said: “That is not happening. There was some interest and some discussions, but nothing came to fruition.

“There was a discussion but it did not lead anywhere.

“As is evidenced by our earlier announcement, we are undergoing a reorganisation and nothing is set in stone at the current time.”

The racing and breeding enterprise was established by Sheikh Hamdan in the 1980s, with its horses becoming well-known in the sport for their blue and white silks.

Although cutting back on operations, Sheikh Hamdan’s daughter, Sheikha Hissa, is keen to remain involved in racing, and there are no plans to sell any of its stallions, which include top miler Mohaather, as well as Muhaarar, Tasleet and Eqtidaar, who are all kept at Nunnery Stud stables in Norfolk.