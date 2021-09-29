Man wanted for Thetford assault found dead after 10-month disappearance

Published: 10:43 AM September 29, 2021

John Dick from Bury St Edmunds, who was missing for 10 months, has been found dead. - Credit: Courtesy of Norfolk Constabulary

A man wanted for a Thetford assault has been found dead after being missing for 10 months.

John Dick, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, disappeared in November last year and was wanted by police for an assault which happened in Thetford the day before his disappearance.

Police have confirmed a human skull found near Harwich Port in Essex belonged to the Royal Marines veteran after DNA testing.

Further remains were found along the coastline in Bathside Bay earlier this month.

Dick was wanted by police for a GBH-level assault in Thetford on November 29, 2020.

He was last seen in his hometown of Bury St Edmunds the following day at 6pm.

The veteran was classed as 'high risk' by police, but the active search was called off in early April after officers had exhausted leads.

His family were told last Wednesday he had died.

He leaves behind his wife Lorna and two children.

Dick grew up in Hertfordshire and moved to Bury St Edmunds where he served in the marines for 13 years.

His sister, Amy Hooper, said he had been "under an extraordinary amount of stress" in the lead up to his disappearance.

She added: "John and I are Letchworth born and bred. We went to Northfields Infants' and Nursery School, the Grange and then Norton.

"We spent our summers down at the open air [swimming pool] and walking through the common - even when our mum told us not to.

"We’ve been living an absolute nightmare that has ended in the worst possible way.

"I know many of you will have met him in his 37 years with us and I know he was much-loved by so many."

In a statement, his family said: "We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our John.

"He was a wonderful man who was funny, kind, generous and trusting and, from the stories that have been shared, it is clear that this has been seen far and wide by so many people.

"Everyone that knew him is better for knowing him and John will be forever missed.

"He was so very loved as a daddy, husband, son and brother and our hearts are shattered at our loss."