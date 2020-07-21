Man punched, kicked and stamped on in brutal attack

A man in his 20s has been left with serious facial injuries after he was brutally assaulted in Thetford.

The victim was walking through a wooded area in Ely Way, at about 2.30pm, on July 20, when he was approached by three men and punched in the face, before falling to the ground.

He was then punched again before being kicked and stamped on.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack or anyone with any information concerning it to contact DC Mark Tate at Thetford CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/49050/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.