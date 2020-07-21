Search

Advanced search

Man punched, kicked and stamped on in brutal attack

PUBLISHED: 18:35 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 21 July 2020

Police are appealing after a man was attacked by three men in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing after a man was attacked by three men in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man in his 20s has been left with serious facial injuries after he was brutally assaulted in Thetford.

The victim was walking through a wooded area in Ely Way, at about 2.30pm, on July 20, when he was approached by three men and punched in the face, before falling to the ground.

You may also want to watch:

He was then punched again before being kicked and stamped on.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack or anyone with any information concerning it to contact DC Mark Tate at Thetford CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/49050/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man punched, kicked and stamped on in brutal attack

Police are appealing after a man was attacked by three men in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Man in 40s arrested after police find Class A drugs

A man in his 40s was arrested after police found Class A drugs in a car on Ripon Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Street View

Swimming pool shut until November, despite leisure centres opening

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: Archant

‘Like a badly-made bed’: £2.8m scheme to repair hazardous A-road

Abby Stancliffe-Vaughan, Ieuan Evans and Nick Moran, assessing the state of the tarmac on the A1066, from Thetford to Diss, and said immediate repairs are needed to keep road users safe. Photo: Emily Thomson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man punched, kicked and stamped on in brutal attack

Police are appealing after a man was attacked by three men in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Man in 40s arrested after police find Class A drugs

A man in his 40s was arrested after police found Class A drugs in a car on Ripon Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Street View

Swimming pool shut until November, despite leisure centres opening

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to reopen following coronavirus lockdown - but the swimming pool will stay shut until November. Picture: Archant

‘Like a badly-made bed’: £2.8m scheme to repair hazardous A-road

Abby Stancliffe-Vaughan, Ieuan Evans and Nick Moran, assessing the state of the tarmac on the A1066, from Thetford to Diss, and said immediate repairs are needed to keep road users safe. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Old hospital site cleared ready for new development

South Norfolk Developments have cleared the site of the former hospital in Thetford, on Earls Street. Before new houses can be built, archaeologists including Gary Trimble (right), project manager from Witham Archaeology, have been searching for artefacts and medieval builds. Photo: Emily Thomson

Attempt was made to stop public vote being held on warring council’s future

A parish meeting to discuss the future of Attleborough Town Council was held at Connaught Hall. Picture: Archant

Who are the 50 Norfolk Day Heroes?

Norfolk Day Heroes have been announced. Picture: Submitted

‘Only call if you’re in agony’ - huge patient backlog at Norfolk dentists

All but a handful of Norfolk dentists have closed their books to new NHS patients over a 'backlog' of work due to the coronavirus lockdown. This means it will be difficult for patients who were not at a dentist before the pandemic to get a routine appointment when dentists begin running at fuller capacity. Photo: Gety Images/ iStockphoto