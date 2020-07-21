Man punched, kicked and stamped on in brutal attack
PUBLISHED: 18:35 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 21 July 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A man in his 20s has been left with serious facial injuries after he was brutally assaulted in Thetford.
The victim was walking through a wooded area in Ely Way, at about 2.30pm, on July 20, when he was approached by three men and punched in the face, before falling to the ground.
You may also want to watch:
He was then punched again before being kicked and stamped on.
The victim suffered serious facial injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack or anyone with any information concerning it to contact DC Mark Tate at Thetford CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/49050/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.