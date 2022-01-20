Homes with dedicated support for rough sleepers to be built in Thetford

Five new homes offering dedicated support for rough sleepers are to be built in Thetford in the grounds of Elm House, which is currently undergoing development itself to become emergency temporary accommodation. - Credit: Supplied

Five new homes with dedicated support for rough sleepers are to be built in Thetford as part of a £926,000 project.

The homes, which will be opened later this year, will provide former rough sleepers from across the Breckland area with support to help their transition into longer term housing alongside help to access vital services.

The project is made possible through a new partnership between Breckland Council and Broadland Housing and is part of the Inspiring Communities programme.

In a joint statement, Breckland Council's deputy leader Paul Claussen and executive member for housing, health and communities Alison Webb, said: “Breckland Council is committed to tackling the causes of homelessness and supporting rough sleepers.

"These new units will assist some of the most vulnerable members of our community, enabling them to stay safe, access support and develop the skills needed to live independently.”

Four one bed terrace homes will be built alongside an adjoining bungalow, with a shared garden space.

The homes are being developed in the grounds of Elm House, which itself is in the process of being converted into emergency accommodation units by Breckland Council.

Andrew Savage, executive development director for Broadland Housing, said: “We are once again delighted to be working with Breckland Council on this important project.

"More homes are needed for the rough sleepers of Breckland Council and Broadland welcomes the opportunity to contribute to providing much needed homes for the homeless people of Norfolk."

The project will be funded by Broadland Housing and Breckland Council, alongside a grant of £245,000 from Homes England.

The new homes are part of Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities programme which aims to enhance the lives of Breckland residents though strategic partnerships and early intervention services.

In December last year, it was announced that Norfolk will receive funding of £2.7 million towards tackle homelessness in the county as part of Homeless Prevention grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The money will be split between Norfolk's seven districts, with Breckland being expected to receive £372,975 and Broadland £302,468.

Councils and charities welcomed the funding but warned that money would not be enough to address the problem.