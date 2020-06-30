Man fined for littering in community

A man has been fined for littering outside a community centre and dumping household waste in public bins.

The Thetford man has been fined £120 for littering outside shops and the community centre on the Abbey Estate.

Breckland Council started an investigation after receiving reports from members of the public.

The council’s enforcement team collected evidence that linked a man to the litter, who later confirmed that he was not only responsible for littering, but also leaving domestic waste in public bins.

He was issued two fixed penalty notices, one for the second littering incident and one for using public bins for household waste, which both contravene the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

In light of his early confession, he was issued a warning for one of the littering incidents.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “We are working hard to tackle all forms of fly tipping and littering in Breckland as our residents simply won’t tolerate this type of selfish behaviour.

“Our proactive approach is working and I hope the message is getting through to every resident that littering is not tolerated in our towns and countryside.”

If you see littering within Breckland, please report it online at www.breckland.gov.uk/reportit





