Five people arrested in Thetford after knife robberies at shops

Five people have been arrested in Thetford after staff in two shops were held up at knife point.

Officers were first called to McColl’s convenience shop, in Church Street, Eye, on Sunday March 29, after reports of a man carrying a knife.

The incident took place at 7.45pm when he grabbed a woman and member of staff and demanded money out of the till.

But the suspect ran from the scene a short time later, empty-handed.

The shop worker was not reported to be injured.

A second robbery took place at the Londis convenience shop, Sizewell Road, Leiston at approximately 8.45pm.

It is also reported that a man carrying a knife entered the premises and demanded cash from a member of staff.

After a short scuffle the offender left the shop with a quantity of cash. No injuries have been reported.

Police attended an address in Thetford on Monday, March 30, and arrested three men and two women on suspicion of being concerned in the robberies.

The two men in their 40s from Thetford, a 37-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds, and two women both in their 30s from Thetford and Laxfield have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by officers.

Witnesses or anyone with information about these incidents should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference 18720/20 (Eye) or 18710/20 (Leiston) via website, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.

Crimestoppers – Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org