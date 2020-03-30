Search

Advanced search

Five people arrested in Thetford after knife robberies at shops

PUBLISHED: 14:28 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 30 March 2020

Police Stock Images

Police Stock Images

Archant

Five people have been arrested in Thetford after staff in two shops were held up at knife point.

Officers were first called to McColl’s convenience shop, in Church Street, Eye, on Sunday March 29, after reports of a man carrying a knife.

The incident took place at 7.45pm when he grabbed a woman and member of staff and demanded money out of the till.

But the suspect ran from the scene a short time later, empty-handed.

The shop worker was not reported to be injured.

A second robbery took place at the Londis convenience shop, Sizewell Road, Leiston at approximately 8.45pm.

It is also reported that a man carrying a knife entered the premises and demanded cash from a member of staff.

You may also want to watch:

After a short scuffle the offender left the shop with a quantity of cash. No injuries have been reported.

Police attended an address in Thetford on Monday, March 30, and arrested three men and two women on suspicion of being concerned in the robberies.

The two men in their 40s from Thetford, a 37-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds, and two women both in their 30s from Thetford and Laxfield have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by officers.

Witnesses or anyone with information about these incidents should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference 18720/20 (Eye) or 18710/20 (Leiston) via website, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.

Crimestoppers – Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Five people arrested in Thetford after knife robberies at shops

Police Stock Images

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass

Heartfelt messages and photos sent to grandparents during lockdown

To Mr Philip and Mrs Rita Potter from their grandchildren - Lauren, James, Thomas, Zak and Charlotte - who miss them dearly, sending them lots of love and hugs!

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five people arrested in Thetford after knife robberies at shops

Police Stock Images

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass

Heartfelt messages and photos sent to grandparents during lockdown

To Mr Philip and Mrs Rita Potter from their grandchildren - Lauren, James, Thomas, Zak and Charlotte - who miss them dearly, sending them lots of love and hugs!

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

‘22 of 50 guests cancelled’ - the couples and businesses hit as coronavirus cancels weddings

Some of the couples and wedding businesses being impacted by the coronavirus. Photos, left to right, clockwise: Emily Follows, Hockwold Hall, Denise Bradley, Naomi Sowter, Getty Images/iStockphoto, Trina Lake and Vicky Wackett

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Flood of retired Norfolk police officers offer services in wake of coronavirus

Police officers patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newspaper deliveries ‘have never been so important’, say Norfolk’s MPs

The region's MPs spoke with one voice as they backed the vital role of local newspapers in the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24