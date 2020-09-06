Mother-of-two creates luxury dessert business from her home

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist Louise Everist

A mother-of-two with a passion for baking has started her very own luxury dessert business, bringing “homemade tasty treats” to your doorstep.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

Louise Everist, from East Harling, has been delivering her dessert grazing boards and boxes to homes across Norfolk, after she set up her own catering business, Kitchen Vienna.

As well as looking after her children and working part-time as a waitress, Ms Everist, who started the business in August, bakes and decorates the desserts all from her home and said she can’t believe how quickly it has taken off.

The 24-year-old said: “For years I’ve loved to bake and make things look extra special. I got an A* in catering at GCSE and in 2017 I got to the final interview stage for the Great British Bake off.

“I had children when I was quite young so I am always making treats and cakes for them because I love trying out new designs and techniques - then I came across dessert grazing boards.

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

“So I finally decided to take that passion of mine and turn it into something amazing and so far, everyone has loved them.”

The grazing boards come with a variety of desserts to choose from, including a choice of cheesecake - Biscoff, honeycomb or Milky Bar - cream horns, profiteroles, brownies, mini Victoria sponges, chocolate covered pretzels, strawberries, cheese cake filled strawberries and more.

Ms Everist added: “They are perfect because people can sit at home and enjoy them and there is so much choice your bound to find something you love.

“I really enjoy creating new things and if anyone has anything they want making specifically, I am always open to requests.

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

“They are great for any event, anniversary, or just a treat. Next month I will also be making a Halloween special which I think kids will love.”

Ms Everist, who has a level 2 in food hygiene and is registered with the council, said she is offering free delivery to homes in East Harling, Thetford, Diss, Attleborough and surrounding areas.

You may also want to watch:

And she also plans to create Macmillan coffee morning boxes for £15, and 100pc of the proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.