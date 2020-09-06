Search

Advanced search

Mother-of-two creates luxury dessert business from her home

PUBLISHED: 13:43 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 06 September 2020

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

Louise Everist

A mother-of-two with a passion for baking has started her very own luxury dessert business, bringing “homemade tasty treats” to your doorstep.

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise EveristLuxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

Louise Everist, from East Harling, has been delivering her dessert grazing boards and boxes to homes across Norfolk, after she set up her own catering business, Kitchen Vienna.

As well as looking after her children and working part-time as a waitress, Ms Everist, who started the business in August, bakes and decorates the desserts all from her home and said she can’t believe how quickly it has taken off.

The 24-year-old said: “For years I’ve loved to bake and make things look extra special. I got an A* in catering at GCSE and in 2017 I got to the final interview stage for the Great British Bake off.

“I had children when I was quite young so I am always making treats and cakes for them because I love trying out new designs and techniques - then I came across dessert grazing boards.

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise EveristLuxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

“So I finally decided to take that passion of mine and turn it into something amazing and so far, everyone has loved them.”

The grazing boards come with a variety of desserts to choose from, including a choice of cheesecake - Biscoff, honeycomb or Milky Bar - cream horns, profiteroles, brownies, mini Victoria sponges, chocolate covered pretzels, strawberries, cheese cake filled strawberries and more.

Ms Everist added: “They are perfect because people can sit at home and enjoy them and there is so much choice your bound to find something you love.

“I really enjoy creating new things and if anyone has anything they want making specifically, I am always open to requests.

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise EveristLuxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

“They are great for any event, anniversary, or just a treat. Next month I will also be making a Halloween special which I think kids will love.”

Ms Everist, who has a level 2 in food hygiene and is registered with the council, said she is offering free delivery to homes in East Harling, Thetford, Diss, Attleborough and surrounding areas.

You may also want to watch:

And she also plans to create Macmillan coffee morning boxes for £15, and 100pc of the proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after 17-year-old cyclist dies in crash

The crash happened on the A134 at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road Picture: Google

Mother-of-two creates luxury dessert business from her home

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

Death of teenage cyclist was the ‘98th collision outside our home’

The junction on the A134 at Northwold, where a 17-year-old cyclist died after a collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Family fined after rubbish strewn around housing estate

Breckland Council imposed a fine on a Thetford family after waste from garden improvements was discovered around the Abbey Estate. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

500 people at illegal rave as paramedics rush to treat unwell man

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after 17-year-old cyclist dies in crash

The crash happened on the A134 at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road Picture: Google

Mother-of-two creates luxury dessert business from her home

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

Death of teenage cyclist was the ‘98th collision outside our home’

The junction on the A134 at Northwold, where a 17-year-old cyclist died after a collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Family fined after rubbish strewn around housing estate

Breckland Council imposed a fine on a Thetford family after waste from garden improvements was discovered around the Abbey Estate. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

500 people at illegal rave as paramedics rush to treat unwell man

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Back to school - but how will Norfolk children catch up?

Primary school teachers have been told to indentify where pupils have fallen behind in essentials like phonics, reading, vocabulary, writing and maths. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tributes paid to “utterly devoted” parents after fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

‘People don’t know the half of it’ - A day in the life of a zoo keeper

Zoe Nunn, senior keeper at Africa Alive! Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mother-of-two creates luxury dessert business from her home

Luxury desert boards from Kitchen Vienna, made by Louise Everist. Photo: Louise Everist

‘Weird and wonderful’ - town’s high street welcomes ‘quirky’ new second-hand furniture store

Dee Moffat, owner of Dees Delites home furnishing store on Brandon's highstreet. Photo: Dee Moffat