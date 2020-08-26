Search

Advanced search

Three people face court on conspiracy to kidnap charge

PUBLISHED: 15:04 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 August 2020

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Three people appeared in court charged with conspiracy to kidnap a person in Thetford.

Kerry Janet Edwards, 38, of St Edmunds Court, Thetford, Darren Andrew Green 43, of Norwich Road, Thetford, and John Alan Marshall, 37, of Nunnery Drive, Thetford, appeared for a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They are all charged with conspiring together to kidnap a person in Thetford on December 29, 2018.

No pleas were taken at the short hearing and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court.

Chairman of the bench, Adrian Greenwood, sent the case to the crown court for a further hearing on September 23.

They were all granted unconditional bail.

Eleanor Sheerin, appeared for the prosecution.

Simon Nicholls appeared for Green, Michael Cole for Edwards and Mark Thompson appeared for Marshall.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Fire crews to battle blaze at village barn for “most of the night”

Crews are on scene tackling a barn fire on Blackdyke Road in Hockwold cum Wilton. Picture: Brandon Fire Station

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Main road to get £2.8m works after hot summers cause damage

The A1066, coming out of Thetford, towards Diss, has been described as a

Fire crews to battle blaze at village barn for “most of the night”

Crews are on scene tackling a barn fire on Blackdyke Road in Hockwold cum Wilton. Picture: Brandon Fire Station

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Three people face court on conspiracy to kidnap charge

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Call for ‘immoral’ rise in allowances for councillors to be ditched

County Hall in Norwich. Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

Norfolk contractor urges end to cash scandal that is ‘costing lives’

A Norfolk contractor affected by the loan charge scandal is urging the chancellor to see sense and back plans for a settlement to the issue, which he says is still costing lives. Photo: PA WIRE

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘No rush’ to fine parents not sending children to school in September

Schools are being urged to scrap non-attendence fines as pupils return following coronavirus closures. Picture: PA Images