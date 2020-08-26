Three people face court on conspiracy to kidnap charge

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Three people appeared in court charged with conspiracy to kidnap a person in Thetford.

Kerry Janet Edwards, 38, of St Edmunds Court, Thetford, Darren Andrew Green 43, of Norwich Road, Thetford, and John Alan Marshall, 37, of Nunnery Drive, Thetford, appeared for a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They are all charged with conspiring together to kidnap a person in Thetford on December 29, 2018.

No pleas were taken at the short hearing and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court.

Chairman of the bench, Adrian Greenwood, sent the case to the crown court for a further hearing on September 23.

They were all granted unconditional bail.

Eleanor Sheerin, appeared for the prosecution.

Simon Nicholls appeared for Green, Michael Cole for Edwards and Mark Thompson appeared for Marshall.