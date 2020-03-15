Town's children 'flourishing' at nursery's new site

A town nursery has said its children are 'flourishing' as they enjoy a new outdoor area at its new site.

Jelly Tots Nursery, in Thetford, has officially moved into a purpose-built facility at Norfolk County Council's Children's Centre in Kingsway.

Since the move from their previous location on Whitehart Street, on February 24, staff have said they are 'thrilled' with their new nursery which provides more space, an outdoor play area, kitchen and support services for parents.

Vicky Robinson, manager at the nursery, said: 'We are thrilled. It has been great. The children have flourished and you can really see a difference in the children having the extra outdoor space.

'Now we have a huge baby room, separate two-year-old rooms and pre-school. The children can really have their own space.'

The new site was previously occupied by Treetops nursery for almost 15 years before it was closed in April 2019 and Thetford parents were forced to look for child care elsewhere.

But now Jelly Tots is able to accommodate around 72 children from the local area and on Saturday, March 14, they held an open day for parents to come and see what they have to offer.

Ms Robinson said: 'The open day went really well, and we had lots of new families attend and several children successfully enrolled in the nursery.

'All in all, it was a very positive open day.'

Jelly Tots nursery says it will also work closely with the Early Childhood and Family Service, also on the site, to provide support for vulnerable families in the community.

It is also set introduce a computer for parents who may be eligible for funding or tax-free child care.

Ms Robinson added: 'In April we are looking to start parent support groups and a coffee morning for parents.

'We are seeing a rise in military parents. When dads or mums are deployed for a long time it can help to have that extra support. Myself and the deputy manager are also in military families.

'From what we are seeing there is definitely a demand for our facilities.

'We would also like to say a big thank to all of the staff, without them it couldn't have happened.'

