Former pre-school becomes temporary housing for the homeless

Elm House in Thetford has been renovated over the past year from a pre-school - Credit: Breckland Council

A former pre-school in Thetford has been refurbished over the past year to become emergency accommodation.

Building is finished and the £1.8m project as a whole is nearing completion on Elm House in Elm Road.

L-R - John Read, Emma Ratzer, Tom Warnes, Steve Jolly, Maxine O'Mahony and Cllr Sam Chapman-Allen inspected Elm House in Thetford before it opens shortly. - Credit: Breckland Council

When opened this spring, the space will provide temporary housing to single adults, couples and families in Breckland.

Once opened, Access Community Trust will manage the centre on behalf of Breckland Council and residents will be supported to services where required.

Accomodation room with en-suite at Elm House, Thetford. - Credit: Breckland Council

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “This investment into Elm House means we have even more high-quality temporary accommodation support available to some of our most in-need residents, including those who have been made homeless or need short-term support while they find a permanent place to live.

“We made a decision to ring-fence more than £1m for our Inspiring Communities project which supports survivors of domestic abuse, residents with mental health problems, social isolation, drug or alcohol addictions, or homelessness.”