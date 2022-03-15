Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News > Housing

Former pre-school becomes temporary housing for the homeless

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:00 AM March 15, 2022
Elm House, Thetford

Elm House in Thetford has been renovated over the past year from a pre-school - Credit: Breckland Council

A former pre-school in Thetford has been refurbished over the past year to become emergency accommodation.

Building is finished and the £1.8m project as a whole is nearing completion on Elm House in Elm Road. 

Elm House in Thetford

L-R - John Read, Emma Ratzer, Tom Warnes, Steve Jolly, Maxine O'Mahony and Cllr Sam Chapman-Allen inspected Elm House in Thetford before it opens shortly. - Credit: Breckland Council

When opened this spring, the space will provide temporary housing to single adults, couples and families in Breckland.

Once opened, Access Community Trust will manage the centre on behalf of Breckland Council and residents will be supported to services where required.

Accomodation room with en-suite at Elm House, Thetford.

Accomodation room with en-suite at Elm House, Thetford. - Credit: Breckland Council

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “This investment into Elm House means we have even more high-quality temporary accommodation support available to some of our most in-need residents, including those who have been made homeless or need short-term support while they find a permanent place to live.

“We made a decision to ring-fence more than £1m for our Inspiring Communities project which supports survivors of domestic abuse, residents with mental health problems, social isolation, drug or alcohol addictions, or homelessness.”

Breckland Council
Homelessness
Thetford News

Don't Miss

James Willis was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court.

Norfolk Live News

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Thetford

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Person taken to hospital after car rolled onto its side

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the B1106 in Elveden

Suffolk Live News

Police re-appeal after van driver dies in collision in north Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Mildenhall police were called to an Audi on the A1101 in west Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Drink driver crashes Audi into hedges on A1101

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon