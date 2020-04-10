Search

Builders make giant message for NHS staff which can be seen from the sky

PUBLISHED: 13:31 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 10 April 2020

Construction workers for Hopkins Homes, on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford, left a message for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic using a drone. Photo: Tom Beeston

Tom Beeston

Construction workers on a town’s new 5,000 home development came up with a unique way to thank the NHS during the pandemic, which can only be seen from the sky.

Tom Beeston, site manager for Hopkins Homes, who are completing the first phase of the 5,000 home Kingsfleet development, in Thetford, used materials from the site to leave the message which can only be seen using a drone.

Mr Beeston said: “Our forklift operator, Adam Lopez, and myself, stayed one evening after work to construct the NHS and the heart on our site.

“The NHS spans 15m by 22m, made from packs of blocks, which are usually used to construct dream houses on the development.

“We wanted to make a big statement and thank the NHS frontline workers for everything they are doing.

“They are making such a big impact in the pandemic that we wanted to do them justice with a big statement, but in keeping with the construction theme.”

