‘Destructive’ housing estate approved

A village is getting a new estate despite neighbour's objections after plans for 18 homes were unanimously agreed.

Broadland Development Services LTD applied to build 18 family homes off Wretham Road, in Great Hockham.

On Monday, December 16, Breckland Council approved the plans despite expert's and neighbour's concerns of the affect on wildlife.

Residents took to the council's planning website to voice their objections with one saying the proposals would have "an adverse and destructive effect on the area".

Parish councillors backed the scheme with clerk David Childerhouse saying the council would "continue to support the application".

The homes will be a mix of one and four beds with each featuring a drive way and garden. Of these 18, 10 will be affordable homes.

They will be built to resemble a farm with the larger properties styled like the main farm house and the smaller buildings acting as out buildings.