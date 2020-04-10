Search

Family decorate side of their house to thank NHS staff and key workers

PUBLISHED: 13:31 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 10 April 2020

(left to right) Paul Brown, Kat Brown, Michael Brown and Helen Brown decorated the side of their home to thank NHS staff and key workers. Photo: Kat Brown

(left to right) Paul Brown, Kat Brown, Michael Brown and Helen Brown decorated the side of their home to thank NHS staff and key workers. Photo: Kat Brown

Kat Brown

As NHS staff and key workers across the country are being thanked for their hard work on the front line, a Norfolk family dedicate the whole side of their house to show just how much it means to them.

Kat Brown and her family used the side of their home to thank NHS staff and key workers during the pandemic. Photo: Kat BrownKat Brown and her family used the side of their home to thank NHS staff and key workers during the pandemic. Photo: Kat Brown

Kat Brown, and her family have used pastel chalk to decorate the outside of their home, on Cranwich Road, in Mundford, and leave a message thanking key workers and NHS staff during the pandemic.

Ms Brown, along with her brother Michael Brown, mother, Helen Brown, and father, Paul Brown are all at higher risk to the virus due to health issues and a rare inherited condition in their family.

But despite these uncertain times, the 26-year-old said they wanted to spread a bit of positivity.

Ms Brown said: “We live on a main road, so a lot of cars pass our house every day and we just wanted to thank the NHS and key workers who are making huge sacrifices.

You may also want to watch:

“It is absolutely terrifying for them and the fact they still go to work every day to help people is amazing.

“Stay at home, stay safe, and try to stay positive.”

Topic Tags:

