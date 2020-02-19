Search

Heritage trail to commemorate the last maharajah launched in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:45 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 19 February 2020

Seema Anand, Sikh historian Nanaki Bance, and museum curator Oliver Bone outside Ancient House Museum Thetford part of the Heritage Trail. Photo: Indi Sandhu

Indi Sandhu

A heritage trail celebrating the last royal family of the Punjab and their links to Norfolk has been launched.

The Essex Cultural Diversity Project (ECDP) has worked with the Thetford's Ancient House Museum and Sikh historians to create a heritage trail to commemorate the life the Maharajah Duleep Singh and his family's links to the county.

The trail will focus on places connected to the family and their contributions and achievements in Norfolk and Suffolk, starting in Thetford.

Visitors will also be taken to Old Buckenham, Hockwold, Breckles, and Walcott, where Prince Frederick Duleep Singh and his siblings resided.

As well as villages such as Bradley, Thompson, and Wymondham which benefited from the Prince's intervention by saving churches from closure.

Indi Sandhu, creative director of the ECDP, said: "The Maharajah Duleep Singh heritage trail will attract diverse audiences from all over UK and also attract interest in the Duleep Singh family and the contribution they made to the East Anglia Region."

For more information and an interactive map of the trail visit, www.essexcdp.com/duleepsinghtrail

