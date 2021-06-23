Artist with breast cancer thanks NHS heroes with stunning portraits
- Credit: Breckland Council
An artist battling cancer has presented healthcare heroes with individual portraits to salute them for their tireless efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Goddard, from Thetford, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year following a routine screening.
She received the devastating diagnosis in October, but her treatment had to be delayed after a positive test for Covid-19.
Over the past eight months, Ms Goddard has received extensive support from staff at School Lane Surgery.
And now, the talented painter has gifted staff at the practice with individual acrylic portraits to thank them for their dedication and service.
"Throughout the pandemic I have been truly appreciative of the support provided by School Lane Surgery and pharmacy staff," said Ms Goddard.
"Not only has my medication been delivered to my door, but every question throughout my cancer treatment has been answered with kindness and respect.
"I was constantly reassured throughout my treatment, so I wanted to show my appreciation in some way and say thank you."
Ms Goddard was inspired to paint by the artist Tom, resulting in a total of 31 portraits being produced for NHS staff since her diagnosis.
She has also painted painted employees from the multi-disciplinary breast cancer care team at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.
"I have been truly inspired by our NHS heroes," added Ms Goddard, who is now in the final stages of her cancer treatment.
"This is just one small way of showing them how much we appreciate their hard work."
As the portraits were presented, Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, paid tribute to health workers on behalf of local people.
"Our NHS heroes have faced challenging times throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the public are truly grateful for their commitment and service," said Mr Brame.
"The wonderful portraits Chris has painted are a profound way to capture a moment in time and history, where men and women stood on the frontline against this terrible virus.
"They have my total admiration and respect today and always."