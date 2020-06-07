Search

Advanced search

Town’s historic Guildhall set to become heritage hub

PUBLISHED: 10:10 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 07 June 2020

The Guildhall in Thetford is set to become a heritage hub. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The Guildhall in Thetford is set to become a heritage hub. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant

A town’s historic guildhall is set to become an “important” heritage site for future generations.

Thetford Guildhalll.Thetford Guildhalll.

Thetford’s grade II listed Guildhall will soon become a heritage hub as part of a project to celebrate the town’s “rich history” and regenerate its marketplace.

The Guildhall Heritage Hub, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will include professional displays on important figures throughout the town’s history, including the Duleep Singh family, the introduction of a heritage officer and an education programme and community activities.

A selection of paintings from Prince Frederick’s collection, and talking portraits of Princess Sophia and Prince Frederick will also be displayed, along with an exhibition of letters, artefacts, photos, quotes and newspaper coverage of the Sikh royal family.

A spokesman from Thetford Town Council said: “The town has hosted three Sikh community festival events in 2018 and 2019 and this has led to lots of interest in developing the heritage information for Sikh visitors.

Mayor of Thetford, Councillor Mark Robinson. Photo: Thetford Town CouncilMayor of Thetford, Councillor Mark Robinson. Photo: Thetford Town Council

“We are keen to build on this momentum and take on the legacy of these projects by installing a permanent tribute to the civic contribution made to the town by the Duleep Singh family.”

This comes as the town’s marketplace, located at the front of the Guildhall, has seen a decline in traders with revenue dropping by 25pc over the last three years.

But now the town council hopes this new project will “excite” the community and encourage more people to visit the area.

Mayor of Thetford, Mark Robinson, said: “The Guildhall has been part of the fabric of civic life in Thetford for many centuries.

“I’m delighted this project enables us and future Thetfordians to enjoy this historic building for many years to come.”

You may also want to watch:

Chair of Civic, Jane James, added: “I am delighted that this project is now able to move to its next phase.

“The Guildhall and its environs have played an important role in Thetford’s history down the ages.

“This development will help ensure that while looking back in preserving part of our rich heritage, we look forward as a town, adapting it sympathetically for future generations to ensure it remains the heart of the town through the sharing of Thetford’s civic legacy and its continuing significance.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Garage with 25-year history which was due to close is saved by new owners

Chris Pinkney and David Bunn, are the new owners of C&D Motors servicing, formerly SWM Motors in Brandon. Photo: Emily Thomson

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Fire service called after woman, 32, becomes ‘trapped’ under horse

A woman has been left in the care of ambulance crews after becoming 'trapped' under a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Town’s market set to re-open as lockdown eases

Thetford Market

Most Read

Garage with 25-year history which was due to close is saved by new owners

Chris Pinkney and David Bunn, are the new owners of C&D Motors servicing, formerly SWM Motors in Brandon. Photo: Emily Thomson

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Fire service called after woman, 32, becomes ‘trapped’ under horse

A woman has been left in the care of ambulance crews after becoming 'trapped' under a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Town’s market set to re-open as lockdown eases

Thetford Market

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Coronavirus pushes up Norfolk and Waveney overall deaths by a third

The region's three hospitals have offered a snapshot of how coronavirus has impacted our communities. Picture: Archant

‘We have all made sacrifices’ - Norfolk nurse putting 300th marathon dream on hold

Melanie Sturman and her finance, Richard Furness. Melanie was set to complete her 300th marathon before the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Melanie Sturman

Town’s historic Guildhall set to become heritage hub

The Guildhall in Thetford is set to become a heritage hub. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Prosecutor explains why he charged Love Island presenter Caroline Flack

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in Feburary. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick

RSPCA branch launch new weekly lottery draw

As the RSPCA’s centres and branches closed their doors to the public, staff at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had their hands full as cat Puma gave birth to four healthy kittens. Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24