Search

Advanced search

£1m overhaul of town’s railway station is agreed

PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 06 May 2020

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2010

A town’s railway station is set for a £1m boost to car parking and customer facilities after plans were given the go-ahead.

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434 Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Greater Anglia has been granted permission to carry out improvements at Brandon station.

The planning application to increase car parking capacity by demolishing the “dilapidated” station buildings were lodged with Breckland Council, which has confirmed that Greater Anglia’s plans are “lawful” under permitted planning regulations.

The company plans to invest £1m to improve customer facilities, including the installation of new anti-vandal waiting shelters, additional lighting and CCTV.

It will also improve drainage and increase car parking from six to 100 spaces, including five accessible bays.

Brandon Station.Brandon Station.

Greater Anglia’s director for asset management Simone Bailey said: “We are pleased to now have the support of the council and the Railway Heritage Trust so that we can get on with making Brandon rail station fit for purpose in the 21st century and improve its facilities for our passengers.

“While we are sympathetic to the views of some who would like to see the old station buildings retained, no-one has ever come forward with a credible business plan that demonstrates that they either have the investment required or an ongoing sustainable use for the buildings.

“As a result, they are falling further and further into disrepair and becoming unsafe.

“Therefore, we have concluded that the best course of action is to demolish the buildings as this will provide more space, enabling us to improve the station in other important ways – ie making sure there are enough car parking spaces and accessible parking spaces available, as this will enable everyone to access the station and rail travel more easily.”

View of the Brandon station building with its canopy in 1958. Picture: BrandonSuffolk.comView of the Brandon station building with its canopy in 1958. Picture: BrandonSuffolk.com

“In turn, a shift locally from car to train benefits everyone through reductions in road traffic congestion and pollution as it is a much more environmentally friendly way to travel.”

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia will also install a bat roost to provide alternative accommodation for bats once the old buildings have been demolished.

Work to Brandon railway station is predicted to start at the end of this year.

Greater Anglia said it expected demand to rise after the introduction of its new bi-mode trains on the Norwich to Cambridge line.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We have been hit the hardest’: Gym owner calls for more support for smaller businesses during pandemic

Richard Taylor owner of Tiger Fitness in Thetford. Photo: Richard Taylor

£1m overhaul of town’s railway station is agreed

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

17 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month. Picture: Arcahnt

Grandmother transforms outside of home into town crowd pleaser during lockdown

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Thieves steal printer ink from store

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

‘We have been hit the hardest’: Gym owner calls for more support for smaller businesses during pandemic

Richard Taylor owner of Tiger Fitness in Thetford. Photo: Richard Taylor

£1m overhaul of town’s railway station is agreed

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

17 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month. Picture: Arcahnt

Grandmother transforms outside of home into town crowd pleaser during lockdown

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Thieves steal printer ink from store

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘A way to celebrate together’: Lorry owner set to bring VE Day celebrations to people’s doors

Chris Riches from Chris Riches haulage company will be helping residents celebrate VE day in Thetford. Photo: Chris Riches

Freemasons team up with Norfolk firm to provide PPE to community carers

Provincial grand master of Norfolk Freemasons Stephen Allen. Picture: Norfolk Freemasons

Police called after reports of man urinating in a graveyard

Police were called to Brandon on Tuesday after reports of a man urinating in a graveyard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

£1m overhaul of town’s railway station is agreed

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434
Drive 24