Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

PUBLISHED: 08:56 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 18 December 2019

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A 76-year-old cyclist has died following crash with a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the B1114 in Garboldisham at about 12.35pm last Friday (December 13) after a cyclist and a blue lorry were involved in a crash at the junction with Kenninghall Road and East Harling Road.

The cyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, but died yesterday (Tuesday December 17).

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened at about 6.30pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or has information concerning the driving manner of the lorry or riding manner of the cyclist prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jamie Shepherd at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 206 of December 13.

