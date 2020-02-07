'Businesses are afraid': Norfolk boss urges traders to export overseas in Brexit Britain

South West MP Liz Truss visited Thetford business Fotolec Technologies Ltd. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography copyright keith mindham photography

A boss has urged Norfolk businesses to look for trade overseas, despite fears following Brexit.

Fotolec Technologies Ltd, based in Thetford, have been praised by South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss for its "innovative work" and leading the way for other businesses looking to trade outside of the UK.

The specialist lamp manufacturer unveiled its new LED lighting assembly line to the Secretary of State for International Trade, on Friday, February 7, following Britain's departure from the European Union last week.

But despite trading uncertainties with the EU, Chris Payne, managing director, said his business is as busy as ever with customers as far as Peru, South Korea and Russia.

He said: "I'm a great advocate of export and if you have a product or service that is exportable why not go and visit friends in Europe where you can find more customers and grow easily.

"A lot of small businesses have a product or a service to offer but are too afraid to venture out but if you put resources into a region outside of the UK and put in the work you will reap the rewards like we have."

During Ms Truss' visit Mr Payne highlighted that sourcing international customers could create a higher demand, generating more jobs in Norfolk as the company grows.

The family-run business, which has been in Thetford since 1976, said it also sources materials from within Norfolk which supports the local economy.

Ms Truss said: "How we make our country more successful is more enterprises, like Fotolec Technologies, doing trade with the rest of the world and creating more products, it's as simple as that.

"That means more money for public services and more money for infrastructure.

"We estimate that in every constituency there are 600 business that could export but they aren't.

"Fotolec Technologies Ltd is an exciting business being recognised overseas for its quality as well as being able to manufacture products more competitively than other countries.

"With a developing export market to the USA, the Great British brand is well and truly recognised in Fotolec's products and as sales overseas account for more than thirty percent of their business."