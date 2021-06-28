Man fined after fly-tipping children's toys and chair near bottle bank

Published: 8:45 AM June 28, 2021

CCTV footage was used to catch a man who had been fly-tipping in Thetford - Credit: Breckland Council

A Thetford man has been fined £300 after using his car to fly-tip large items of rubbish.

CCTV footage was used to identify the resident with a chair and some children’s toys among the items being dumped next to a bottle bank on Exeter Way in the town.

Breckland Council’s enforcement officers asked the authority's CCTV operators to look at footage of the area.

The images showed a man getting out of a car to dump the items, and the driver was soon identified, using the car’s registration plate.

Enforcement officers wrote to the driver, enclosing images from the CCTV footage. He admitted the offence and was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice.

His explanation was that he had previously tried to give them away but this proved unsuccessful, so he thought it was fine to leave them by some other rubbish.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for waste and environment, at Breckland Council, said: “This was a great piece of teamwork between our enforcement officers and CCTV operators.

"There are a number of legitimate ways to dispose of your rubbish, including household bin collections, a bulky waste collection service, and the county council-run waste and recycling centres.

"We will go to great lengths to catch people who fly-tip in our district, so just don’t do it. Fly-tipping makes all of our lives worse, so if you see some rubbish dumped, don’t add to it, report it to us.”