£60 fine for resident who drove six miles to dump household rubbish in public bin

Published: 3:31 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:47 AM November 25, 2020

A South Lopham resident who drove six miles to dump household waste in a public bin in East Harling has been fined. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant © 2009

A fly-tipper who drove six miles to dump household waste in a public bin has been fined.

An investigation began after East Harling Parish Council complained of the rubbish being put in bins at Market Place, which are intended for public street litter.

Enforcement officers from Breckland Council managed to track down the individual responsible, who lived in South Lopham.

They subsequently admitted dumping the waste and accepted a £60 fixed penalty notice.

Elsewhere, a Narborough woman has been fined £300 for fly tipping an electrical item next to a public bin, rather than disposing of it correctly.

You may also want to watch:

She was interviewed under caution and passed the blame onto someone else for dumping her waste, but was not able to identify the person.

With strong evidence available a fine of £300 for failing to control her waste in the correct manner was issued.

Breckland Council is reminding residents that public bins are for normal street litter only.