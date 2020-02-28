Search

Flood alerts issued in parts of Norfolk as more rainfall predicted

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 February 2020

Flood alert in force at the Little Ouse River and River Thet in Norfolk. Photo: gov.uk

Flood alert in force at the Little Ouse River and River Thet in Norfolk. Photo: gov.uk

Families have been warned to expect flooding as more rainfall hits the county.

Alerts are in place for the Little Ouse River and River Thet, in Thetford, as Norfolk sees further rainfall despite missing the most of Storm Jorge.

River levels remain high at the Redbridge river gauge with more rainfall forecast over the next 24 hours.

You may also want to watch:

Residents living near to the rivers are being advised to take care on riverside roads and footpaths.

On its flood information service online, gov.uk, it said: "We expect river levels to remain high for the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

It comes as parts of the country are expected to face 70mph winds and heavy rain from Storm Jorge.

For more information go to https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/target-area/052WAFLOT.

