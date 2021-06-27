Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News

Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:20 AM June 27, 2021    Updated: 10:00 AM June 27, 2021
Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

People are being urged to close their windows as firefighters deal with a blaze at commercial premises in a Norfolk village. 

Fire crews were called at 7.22am on Sunday to Cowle's Drove in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. 

A statement from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a fire in Hockwold cum Wilton. We advise all residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed until further notice." 

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are currently dealing with an incident at commercial premises. Eight firefighting appliances are on their way."  

Police are also in attendance at the scene after being called at 7.41am. 

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There are several units at the scene and have been since just after 8am. Another one is heading to the scene to try and account for what is going on."

AA Roadwatch says the fire took place at a recycling centre with several emergency vehicles at the scene. 

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

Most Read

  1. 1 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
  2. 2 Heroin and cocaine dealers can't crack 'friendly' Thetford
  3. 3 CCTV shows Peggy Copeman on day of transfer back to Norfolk
  1. 4 A11 closed as emergency services attend serious crash
  2. 5 Motorcyclist seriously injured after A11 accident
  3. 6 'He hasn't broken any rules '- Norfolk MP defends Matt Hancock
  4. 7 Five shotguns, rifles and knives stolen in Suffolk burglary
  5. 8 Where can I get a Covid jab in Norfolk this weekend?
  6. 9 Norfolk dominates top 10 list for lowest Covid case rates in England
  7. 10 Rare and beautiful recording of Norfolk dawn chorus is re-released

Traffic is coping well despite the road being partially blocked in both directions. 

More to come.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk Live
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Pic: Google Maps.

Norfolk County Council

Fresh calls for action over 'unacceptable' queues at A11 roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a driveway. Picture: Ian

Norfolk Live

Man stabbed in leg and stomach in Thetford

Sarah Hussain

person
A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Live

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Thetford

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon