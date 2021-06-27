People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Updated

Published: 8:20 AM June 27, 2021 Updated: 10:00 AM June 27, 2021

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

People are being urged to close their windows as firefighters deal with a blaze at commercial premises in a Norfolk village.

Fire crews were called at 7.22am on Sunday to Cowle's Drove in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

A statement from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a fire in Hockwold cum Wilton. We advise all residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed until further notice."

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are currently dealing with an incident at commercial premises. Eight firefighting appliances are on their way."

Police are also in attendance at the scene after being called at 7.41am.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There are several units at the scene and have been since just after 8am. Another one is heading to the scene to try and account for what is going on."

AA Roadwatch says the fire took place at a recycling centre with several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Traffic is coping well despite the road being partially blocked in both directions.

More to come.