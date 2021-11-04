Heartwarming welcome awaits US squadron returning to East Anglia
- Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker
A group of airmen has returned from an eight-month deployment, much to the joy of their loved ones.
Families and friends gathered at RAF Lakenheath from October 26 to November 1 to welcome them home after their long time away.
The airmen, a part of the 494th Fighter Squadron at the 332nd Expeditionary Wing, have been in an undisclosed location in southwest Asia since February 2021.
The group, also known as the Panthers, has completed 1,900 missions and over 8,400 hours of combat operations.
The commander of the 494th Fighter Squadron, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Hutto, said: "The Airmen we deployed handled the mission with professionalism, humility and credibility that only comes through being hardened through the fire.
You may also want to watch:
"They believed in the mission and that gave them a purpose and drive to not only complete the mission, but excel at it."
While conducting operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the Panthers also supported Operation Final Countdown and Operation Allies Welcome by flying their F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jets.
Most Read
- 1 Plans for five homes next to former community centre submitted
- 2 Police IT worker downloaded indecent videos of children
- 3 Heartwarming welcome awaits US squadron returning to East Anglia
- 4 Victim of jailed Norfolk workman insists justice has not been done
- 5 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
- 6 Tributes to 'kind and loving' Coastwatch serviceman who died on duty
- 7 East of England Co-op opening new store in East Harling
- 8 Wanted man identified after Thetford shop burglary
- 9 Bryan Cranston to Meghan Markle - how USO show brings stars to our region
- 10 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
The squadron also deployed to another location to support one of the largest airlifts in history. It took them 24-hours from when they received the call for support.
Colonel Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: "We’re happy to welcome home some of America’s finest after being deployed for many, many months.
"The men and women that comprised the 494th FS aviation package—our aviators, maintainers, and support airmen—demonstrated once again that the Liberty Wing is always ready to own the skies! Kudos to them for delivering combat air power when and where our nation needed it!"