Fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath to fly over London NFL games
- Credit: Archant
Fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath will perform flyovers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the NFL returns to London.
Four US Air Force F-15 Eagle Strike Fighter Jets will take off from RAF Lakenheath and fly over the stadium on the last note of the United States national anthem, when US troops will fill the field and raise the country's flag.
The flyovers will take place on Sunday, October 10 and Sunday, October 17.
Flyovers like this are done "to showcase the capabilities of the aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts".
The flyovers will be done by the 492nd Fighter Squadron, which is a part of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath.
The game on October 10 is between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets while the game on October 17 features the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins.
Kick-off for both games is 2.30pm, so the flyovers are expected just before this.
The exact timings are unknown.