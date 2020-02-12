Search

Advanced search

Beautician thanks her hundreds of clients after 30 years in business

PUBLISHED: 16:34 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 12 February 2020

Bridget Cobb (right), the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Bridget Cobb (right), the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

A beautician who has been serving her community for 30 years has thanked her hundreds of clients as she celebrates the milestone.

Bridget Cobb, the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily ThomsonBridget Cobb, the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Bridget Cobb, from Thetford, qualified as a beauty therapist from West Suffolk College in 1990 and gave her first treatments in her bedroom, but now after 30 years in business the salon owner has looked back at how far she has come.

The owner of Elegance Beauty Salon, in Whitehart Street, Mrs Cobb has said the secret to her success has been her "very loyal clients", some of whom who have been with her since day one.

The 59-year-old said: "Nearly 30 years ago I left my job in retail to study beauty which my husband supported me through. Since then I had my daughter who is now 24-years-old and I own a beauty salon.

"Together with my beauty therapist Kerri, I think we have 500 to 1,000 active clients and there are some who have been with me since I gave treatments in my bedroom. I am very proud of that.

Bridget Cobb (right), the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily ThomsonBridget Cobb (right), the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson

You may also want to watch:

"When people ask what is my favourite part of my job is, I always say talking. I'm so interested in people so it has been perfect for me. I think that is why I have been so successful."

Mrs Cobb and beauty therapist Kerri Howes offer treatments including gel nails, facials and massages and specialise in skincare, waxing and the art of sugaring, which is an ancient hair removal technique.

The salon, which has been at its current location since 2009, was originally located on Guildhall street for 18 years.

Bridget Cobb, the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson Bridget Cobb, the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson

But during her years working in the heart of Thetford, Mrs Cobb said she has seen the town centre decline and believes it is important to celebrate the businesses that are still thriving.

She added: "I love the town and I know some people knock it but it's a lovely place.

"Not many businesses survive 30 years and I am passionate about Thetford and its survival.

"It's scary to see how much the high-street has declined but I would like to thank everyone who has supported me all of these years really and hopefully for years to come."

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

“Step in the right direction”: struggling town centre to get new clothing store

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill clothing store, Lond Street, in Norwich. Picture: Siofra Connor

‘We have soldiers around the town’: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Woman attacked while trying to stop mugging

The assault took place on Old Croxton Road in Thetford, close to the junction with Ben Culey Drive. Picture: Google.

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

“Step in the right direction”: struggling town centre to get new clothing store

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill clothing store, Lond Street, in Norwich. Picture: Siofra Connor

‘We have soldiers around the town’: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Woman attacked while trying to stop mugging

The assault took place on Old Croxton Road in Thetford, close to the junction with Ben Culey Drive. Picture: Google.

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Woman attacked while trying to stop mugging

The assault took place on Old Croxton Road in Thetford, close to the junction with Ben Culey Drive. Picture: Google.

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Beautician thanks her hundreds of clients after 30 years in business

Bridget Cobb (right), the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Motorsport fans devastated after loss of Snetterton’s ‘scary tree’

Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Richard Styles Photography
Drive 24