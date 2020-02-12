Beautician thanks her hundreds of clients after 30 years in business

Bridget Cobb (right), the owner of Elegance Beauty Salon in Thetford, with her beauty therpist Kerri Howes. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

A beautician who has been serving her community for 30 years has thanked her hundreds of clients as she celebrates the milestone.

Bridget Cobb, from Thetford, qualified as a beauty therapist from West Suffolk College in 1990 and gave her first treatments in her bedroom, but now after 30 years in business the salon owner has looked back at how far she has come.

The owner of Elegance Beauty Salon, in Whitehart Street, Mrs Cobb has said the secret to her success has been her "very loyal clients", some of whom who have been with her since day one.

The 59-year-old said: "Nearly 30 years ago I left my job in retail to study beauty which my husband supported me through. Since then I had my daughter who is now 24-years-old and I own a beauty salon.

"Together with my beauty therapist Kerri, I think we have 500 to 1,000 active clients and there are some who have been with me since I gave treatments in my bedroom. I am very proud of that.

"When people ask what is my favourite part of my job is, I always say talking. I'm so interested in people so it has been perfect for me. I think that is why I have been so successful."

Mrs Cobb and beauty therapist Kerri Howes offer treatments including gel nails, facials and massages and specialise in skincare, waxing and the art of sugaring, which is an ancient hair removal technique.

The salon, which has been at its current location since 2009, was originally located on Guildhall street for 18 years.

But during her years working in the heart of Thetford, Mrs Cobb said she has seen the town centre decline and believes it is important to celebrate the businesses that are still thriving.

She added: "I love the town and I know some people knock it but it's a lovely place.

"Not many businesses survive 30 years and I am passionate about Thetford and its survival.

"It's scary to see how much the high-street has declined but I would like to thank everyone who has supported me all of these years really and hopefully for years to come."