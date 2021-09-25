Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News > Education

How 'inadequate' school is making strides towards 'bright future'

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:00 PM September 25, 2021   
Chris Read, interim headteacher at Bishop's primary in Thetford, says the school is on the right track

Chris Read, interim headteacher at Bishop's primary in Thetford, says the school is on the right track - Credit: DNEAT

A primary school previously given the lowest possible rating by inspectors is on the path to "a bright future", insists its headteacher. 

The Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy, in Thetford, was judged to be "inadequate" by Ofsted in October 2019. 

The new look Bishop's Primary School at Thetford after a £3.2m refurbishment. Picture: Denise Bradle

Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy, in Thetford, was rated as "inadequate" by Ofsted in 2019  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A report said the school, part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), had significant improvements to make relating to quality of teaching and leadership.

Inspectors also found “failings in the quality of education” which meant too many pupils were not achieving what is expected for their age.

But Bishop's has since received a trio of positive monitoring visits, including one in February and the latest in May

A letter sent by Ofsted to interim headteacher, Chris Read, said staff had been taking "effective action" to address deficiencies. 

Chris Read, Interim Headteacher, The Bishop’s Church of England Academy, Thetford. Picture: DNEAT/St

Chris Read, interim headteacher at Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy, in Thetford - Credit: DNEAT/Steven Sparkes/Perfect Pos

You may also want to watch:

And, while admitting there is much work still to do, Mr Read believes the school is on the right track. 

“The February and May Ofsted reports gave us positive endorsements of the work of the academy," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Harley-Davidson motorcyclist dies in A134 crash
  2. 2 Van overturns while trying to enter A11 petrol station
  3. 3 What is the fuel situation looking like in Thetford?
  1. 4 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
  2. 5 Closures near A11 roundabout after crash involving motorcycle and van
  3. 6 Norfolk man in a relationship with teen he abducted, court told
  4. 7 Thetford man charged with abduction of 17-year-old girl
  5. 8 Drivers delayed following accident in Brandon
  6. 9 Police still at scene of serious crash between van and motorcycle
  7. 10 Main road reopens more than six hours after 'serious' crash

"We recognise we need to address some further issues as we strive to become better and better.

"We said at the time: if we can attain an encouraging Ofsted report in the most challenging of educational teaching times, then we have a bright future ahead."

The sign at the Bishop's Primary School at Thetford . Picture: Denise Bradley

Bishop’s CE Primary Academy, in Thetford, has received three positive inspections since its "inadequate" rating - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Heading into a new school year, efforts to improve Bishop's have seen the creation of new curriculum plans and training schedules. 

A new initiative called the Chestnut group, which gives extra help to those who need it, has also been launched. 

“The new Chestnut group is designed for children who have been finding school difficult and have gaps in their learning," added Mr Read. 

"It allows us to adapt the curriculum to help them make stronger progress and keep integrated with their class. Already significant improvements can be seen in learning and behaviour.

Chris Read, Interim Headteacher, The Bishop’s Church of England Academy, Thetford. Picture: DNEAT/St

Chris Read, interim headteacher at Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy, in Thetford - Credit: DNEAT/Steven Sparkes/Perfect Pos

“This project is part of our wider approach to support children’s personal development and wellbeing."

Sharon Collins, whose son is in the new class, said forming Chestnut was the best thing the school had ever done. 

She added: "My child is the most settled he has been in over a year.

"I'm happy he's back to being himself and is excited to go to school."

The new look Bishop's Primary School at Thetford after a £3.2m refurbishment. Picture: Denise Bradle

Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy, in Thetford, was rated as "inadequate" by Ofsted in 2019  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012


Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The six vehicle crash is causing delays on Brandon Road

Suffolk Live

Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the Sikh Temple Guardwara Baba Budha Sahib visit the Ancient House museum and enjoy Langa

Breckland District Council

Island park to be named in honour of town's Sikh links

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Collins, 25, of Chester Way is wanted in connection with an assault. 

Norfolk Police

Thetford man wanted in connection with assault

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police are re-appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A11

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon