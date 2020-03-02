Have our towns been forgotten? Share your views at EDP event in Thetford

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in May. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Are our towns an afterthought in national debate?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in Thetford in May Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in Thetford in May Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Are you sick of seeing your town miss out on funding while cities splash out on multi-million or even multi-billion pound projects?

The EDP, in conjunction with the Thetford and Brandon Times, is inviting readers and the community to tell us what they think are the issues of living in a British town in 2020.

The EDP Open House event will be held at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on May 1 from 7pm, and tickets are free.

You may also want to watch:

Join our journalists and representatives of local organisations in a one-hour conversation on the future of Norfolk's towns.

Where should money be spent? What needs to be done for the young and old? Who should be driving the change - politicians or the community itself?

Rather than a presentation or speeches, we will be inviting everyone to have their say, and everyone will have a chance to speak if they wish.

All views are welcome, all voices will be heard. Refreshments available.

To book your place, click here to register.