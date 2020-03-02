Search

Advanced search

Have our towns been forgotten? Share your views at EDP event in Thetford

PUBLISHED: 14:45 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 02 March 2020

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in May. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in May. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Are our towns an afterthought in national debate?

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in Thetford in May Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in Thetford in May Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Are you sick of seeing your town miss out on funding while cities splash out on multi-million or even multi-billion pound projects?

The EDP, in conjunction with the Thetford and Brandon Times, is inviting readers and the community to tell us what they think are the issues of living in a British town in 2020.

The EDP Open House event will be held at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on May 1 from 7pm, and tickets are free.

You may also want to watch:

Join our journalists and representatives of local organisations in a one-hour conversation on the future of Norfolk's towns.

Where should money be spent? What needs to be done for the young and old? Who should be driving the change - politicians or the community itself?

Rather than a presentation or speeches, we will be inviting everyone to have their say, and everyone will have a chance to speak if they wish.

All views are welcome, all voices will be heard. Refreshments available.

To book your place, click here to register.

Most Read

Dog mess trainer print linked Christmas present burglar to crimes

Tomas Rulinskas, of Chester Way, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday 28 February 2020, where he was sentenced to two years and two months after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary. Photo: Norfolk Police

RAF warns of US military night flying as part of combat exercise

RAF Lakenheath issue warning of night flying for military exercise. Photo: Emma Sword/PA Wire

Concrete barriers enforce 25-mile detour after drivers move plastic ones

The hole beneath the road surface at Sedge Fen Picture: Suffolk County Council

Coronavirus latest: We may have to shut cities down

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was still hopeful of containing the coronavirus Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Have our towns been forgotten? Share your views at EDP event in Thetford

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in May. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Dog mess trainer print linked Christmas present burglar to crimes

Tomas Rulinskas, of Chester Way, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday 28 February 2020, where he was sentenced to two years and two months after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary. Photo: Norfolk Police

RAF warns of US military night flying as part of combat exercise

RAF Lakenheath issue warning of night flying for military exercise. Photo: Emma Sword/PA Wire

Concrete barriers enforce 25-mile detour after drivers move plastic ones

The hole beneath the road surface at Sedge Fen Picture: Suffolk County Council

Coronavirus latest: We may have to shut cities down

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was still hopeful of containing the coronavirus Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Have our towns been forgotten? Share your views at EDP event in Thetford

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in May. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Hooma Comedy Club launches 12 nights of laughter across the region

Tim Fitzhigham. Picture: supplied by Hooma Comedy

Review of preparations for ‘devastating’ flooding needed, say councillors

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain in October 2019. Picture: Michael Howes

Council pledges £1m to support Breckland’s most vulnerable people

Breckland Council and its leader Sam Chapman-Allen have pledged �1m to support the region's most vulnerable people. Picture: Antonio Guillem/Getty Images/Breckland Council

Have our towns been forgotten? Share your views at EDP event in Thetford

A recent Think In event at the EDP. People can share their views on the future of our towns at an event in May. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

RAF warns of US military night flying as part of combat exercise

RAF Lakenheath issue warning of night flying for military exercise. Photo: Emma Sword/PA Wire
Drive 24