Here to Help: Where to get help in Thetford during the coronavirus outbreak

Iceland Food Warehouse is offering an hour window for the vulnerable to do their shopping. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography copyright keith mindham photography

People in Thetford are rallying to provide help to the vulnerable in their communities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our Here to Help postcard. Our Here to Help postcard.

Here are the people and groups that are providing help in the town. We will be adding to this list on a rolling basis:

• Thetford’s Iceland Food Warehouse, in Breckland Retail Park, will open from 8am to 9pm every Wednesday, as a special one hour window once a week, to allow elderly or vulnerable customers the opportunity to shop before stocks of essential items are bought. It will continue opening from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

• A free support group, called Lighting the way out of the dark, is being offered via a private Facebook page for people who would to would like to share or receive support and guidance to help combat their anxieties. All content is positive and will include daily mindful activities, videos for support. Its founder Kimmi Denise said: “We are spreading light during what feels like the darkest time.”

Follow the facebook group here, https://www.facebook.com/groups/208590220248687/?ref=share, or email Kimberleighpink@gmail.com.

Our Here to Help postcard. Our Here to Help postcard.

• About Thetford magazine is set to deliver 12,500 copies of its latest publication to every home in the town. This will include a three page feature with support information for vulnerable people. The magazine’s editor and district and town councillor, Terry Jermy, said he wants to make sure those without access to the internet are able to find the right support. He said: “We have teamed up with Breckland to do a feature listing support available. A lot of people don’t have social media, and if you don’t have access to the internet it can be a life-line.”

• Brandon Community Support is a community group on Facebook for people in the town. It was set up by the Royal British Legion in Brandon who are offering to pick up shopping, post mail, collect urgent supplies or just a friendly phone call for vulnerable people who may be feeling lonely or are in self-isolation. For more information follow the group here, https://www.facebook.com/groups/RBLBrandonhelp/ or to offer your support email BRBL@mail.uk.

You may also want to watch:

• Rebecca Allen is a psychotherapist based at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, and is an expert at reducing stress and anxiety. She is offering her services to help the community combat any negative feelings they may be experiencing at this difficult time. Ms Allen will offer tips to overcome anxiety via a Facebook live videos. The videos will be streamed on her Facebook group here, https://www.facebook.com/hypnotherapythetford or for more support email Rebecca@inspiredtochange.biz. Ms Allen’s first Facebook live video will take place on at 8pm on Friday, March 20.

•Helping the vulnerable in Thetford is a community group on Facebook which is providing support for vulnerable people or those who are in self-isolation and are unable to perform tasks such as shopping, walking the dog or picking up medication. For more information follow the group here, https://www.facebook.com/groups/626603114551155/ or call 07940029510. Sharon Thompson, who has taken over the group, is encouraging those who can spare their time to do their part to help others in the town.

•Ms Thompson also runs the Meet-n-Eat group on a Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm, at Pine Close Community Hall, which provides warm meals from donated food. There are three ways to receive a meal which include a small donation, swap food for food or donate time. Meet-n-Eat is currently still running but Ms Thompson says they will be focusing on feeding those who are most vulnerable right now, including Thetford families and the homeless.

• Melanie Sturman is a nurse who works for Norfolk County Council and is willing to be on standby for anyone who is in need of care or if carers fall ill. Ms Sturman says she is DBS checked and can cover Thetford and surrounding villages. Ms Sturman said: “It’s madness all of this but I want to help as much as I can.” You reach her on her work mobile, 07747 898398.

Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here, https://www.facebook.com/groups/edpheretohelp/

If you are doing something to help in your community, email Emily.Thomson@archant.co.uk

For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page