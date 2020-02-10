"Step in the right direction": struggling town centre to get new clothing store
PUBLISHED: 13:01 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 10 February 2020
Archant
A town shopping centre is set for a much needed boost as it welcomes a new clothing store.
The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, a men and women's fashion retailer, will officially open in Thetford.
It comes as the community and town council are working to bring the market town back to life and Thetford and Breckland councillor, Terry Jermy, said he was "very pleased" the clothing store will open on February 20, next to Kings Street Baptist Church.
In a recent survey asking Thetford residents what they want to see more of in the town centre, 58pc said they want a wider variety of shops and highlighted the need for a men's clothing store.
Mr Jermy said: "I'm very pleased that the Edinburgh Woollen Mill looks set to open a unit in Thetford.
You may also want to watch:
"We've long wanted an improved retail offer in Thetford town centre, and this is definitely a step in the right direction.
"It comes on the back of The Works opening last year and the revamped Burger Bratz restaurant as well as the new Woodgreen and YMCA shops."
MORE: Have your say: What is the future of Thetford's town centre?
The store is creating six new jobs in the town and will offer men's and ladies wear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle, as well as a range of gifts and accessories.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Woollen Mill said: "We are delighted to be opening in Thetford, and we look forward to welcoming people into our new store in the beautiful, historic market town. "We chose Thetford for our new store because we are always keen to invest in high streets where there is a passionate local community with an appetite for more local shopping options.
"Our high streets are the beating heart of many of our towns."
To mark the official opening the first 20 customers who make a purchase will receive a goody bag and envelopes will be hidden around the store with vouchers inside.
Keith Horsefield, area manager for the store, said: "We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store in Thetford. It's going to be a great addition to Bridge Street and to the local retail mix."