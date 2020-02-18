Search

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 February 2020

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

George Catchpole

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Trust said two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and helicopter all rushed to the scene near to Canons Walk and Brandon Road, at around 10am on Tuesday, February 18.

But despite their efforts the man died at the scene.

An ambulance trust spokesman said: "Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to an address in Thetford following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man died at the scene."

George Catchpole, who took a photograph of the ambulance landing at about 10am, said: "I was at my home in Castleford Close and I heard a lot of noise, so I went down to the bottom of the street and I saw the helicopter which landed on the green next to Brandon Road.

"They didn't leave until about 11am."

