Experts warn communities not to visit GP if showing coronavirus symptoms

PUBLISHED: 16:16 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 10 March 2020

East Harling doctors surgery in Norfolk. Public Health England have given guidance not to visit your local GP if you have symptoms of the coronavirus. Photo: Google images

East Harling doctors surgery in Norfolk. Public Health England have given guidance not to visit your local GP if you have symptoms of the coronavirus. Photo: Google images

Google images

Medical experts have urged communities to 'follow national guidance' and avoid doctors' surgeries if they have coronavirus symptoms.

As the number of deaths by coronvirus reaches six in the UK, the public are being reminded to follow guidance released by Public Health England and the NHS, in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading.

An NHS spokesman said: 'Members of the public should follow national guidance and call NHS 111 if they are concerned that they might have symptoms of coronavirus. They should not visit their local GP surgery, hospital or pharmacy.'

MORE: Coronavirus: Questions and answers

This comes after a Norfolk woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, visited East Harling Surgery on Tuesday March 3, where a man who had recently visited South East Asia had come in complaining of symptoms.

Example of coronavirus notice on the door at Brundall Medical Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYExample of coronavirus notice on the door at Brundall Medical Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 57-year-old cancer survivor, who has long-term health issues, said: 'It frightened me because I had cancer quite a long time ago and I have problems with my immune system.

'He could have easily tested positive and East Harling is a tiny village in Norfolk with loads of old and very vulnerable people. That's who it will kill first.'

MORE: Coronavirus: People warned to be braced for tighter measures and potential school closures

To keep up to date with how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, visit our Facebook group.

