WATCH: Town river's natural beauty shown off in drone video

A drone video has captured the rivers in Thetford like never before. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Video

A picturesque river running through a town has been captured on video like never before.

A drone video has captured the rivers in Thetford like never before. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Video A drone video has captured the rivers in Thetford like never before. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Video

Thetford River Group and drone cameraman Neil Garrod, of Neil James Drone Photos & Video, teamed-up to capture the River Little Ouse and River Thet from a bird's-eye-view through the town.

The video, shot during the summer last year, takes the audience on a tour of the town's waterways highlighting key landmarks and areas along the route.

Founder of Thetford River Group, Sean Ready, said: "I'm really please with the video, it shows the tourist areas and the natural side.

"We got to work before filming litter picking to make it look good and I think it will encourage people make an investment in our rivers."

A drone video has captured the rivers in Thetford like never before. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Video A drone video has captured the rivers in Thetford like never before. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Video

Mr Ready, 47, founded the group in 2014 after he made his first boat and started rowing on the river. He decided to start litter picking as he did and the group has grown from there.

"I was a bit nervous at first having an expensive camera around a boat with lots of water," he added, "but it was great to capture the views.

"People with mobility issues may not be able to get out to the river as much so it's a lovely way to see it."

Mr Garrod, 42, said: "Flying the drone along the river wasn't too bad, this is the third year I have been flying, but it as in April 2019 that we started planning it.

"I was able to do a few experiments and the drone's sensors doesn't like flying over the water as it can't see if it's hitting the riverbed or the water so can't decide what level it's flying at."

Thetford is the point where the River Thet joined with the River Little Ouse where it continues through to neighbouring Brandon.

The video has been posted on social media where it has been watched by thousands and shared hundreds of times.

"I'm really pleased at the positive reaction online," Mr Garrod added, "a lot of people have been able to reminisce from when they were a lot younger travelling along the river."