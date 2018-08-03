Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on the A11

Rebecca Murphy

Published: 4:13 PM August 3, 2018
A driver was arrested by police on the A11 at Thetford on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: Sgt Chris Harris/@RPFOUSgt - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being reported to the police by a member of the public.

https://twitter.com/RPFOUSgt/status/1025379183940255745

The driver was reported heading along the A11 near Norwich and police put on the blue lights to intercept the vehicle at Thetford.

They were breath tested for alcohol and passed with 14ugs per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

But they provided a positive drug wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Sgt Chris Harris, of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing, said the driver was taken to custody.

He tweeted: “Called the member of the public & thanked them! There is no need for them to provide any further evidence or a statement as vehicle was stopped by us & we can provide all evidence relating to the offence!”

